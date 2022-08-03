Soh of course it works too. Before anyone can yell “cultural appropriation” – and there is always yelling, as the recent cancellation of a concert by the Swiss feel-good band Lauwarm showed, because white people are apparently not allowed to play reggae or wear dreadlocks – before someone’s lukewarm indignation arises, just hit the next looping. The fact that a group of ratty idiots made up entirely of Lauras and Christians declare themselves Albanians because that sounds scarier in the mafia business, and then celebrate Albanian weddings complete with white beer hats and banknotes stuck on to Albanian pseudo-music is actually the pinnacle of “cultural appropriation”, but at the same time also a big carnival. The film “Buba”, a hilariously funny spin-off of the successful Netflix series “How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)”, thus incorporates the identity claim into the plot itself – and promptly withdraws it.

The competing Albanians, with whom the above-mentioned cerebellum criminals around Boss Doro (Maren Kroymann, this time quite taciturn and not really Buba’s mother, as we learn), could still get excited, fighting a private war over the drug business. But the rival gang consists only of fake Albanians, even invented the number and therefore receives money from the enemy copyists, because they share their successful brand. Then real Albanians show up, but what does real mean when every nod means no in good Albanian and vice versa? At some point everything just sinks into a huge commotion of own and foreign, guilt and innocence. Buba, actually Jakob Otto, named after a monster demon, emerges from this confusion like Otto from the ashes.

About him, Buba, who rises to become the dealer of the (soon betrayed) trust of the young heroes in the series and who accidentally blows his brains out at the end of the first season – the scene is repeated; that’s all you need to know – the entire film is about.



And which gang was that again? Scene from “Buba”.

:



Image: Netflix



And because the always authentic Bjarne Mädel plays this worn-out petty crook, even the most silent scenes are a pleasure. How you could have come up with the idea of ​​dumping girls after a season remains unfathomable anyway. This was elegantly circumvented with the expansion into prehistory. The fact that the two Bubas (from the film and series) do not go together, even if three of the series authors were involved in the script with Philipp Käßbohrer, Natalie Thomas and Sebastian Colley (in addition to Isaiah Michalski and Boris Kunz), is largely meaningless in terms of content and is thereby blurred aesthetically, that once again Arne Feldhusen was directing in a quirky, fast and colorful way.







The tough guy is a harmony bolt

Unlike the tough guy in the series, Buba is now portrayed as a sensitive harmony bolt under the thumb of his irradiated brother (Georg Friedrich). Jakob has suffered from a massive guilt complex since childhood, the explanation of which is as dramatic as it is funny: he was the breakdancer who won the legendary competition in Oer-Erkenschwick against Leonardo di Caprio in the 1980s (“Who is the king of the world now ?”). At the exact same time, his parents had an accident; only the brother survived injured. The naïve Jacob concludes that fate works arithmetically. If he’s fine, something bad will happen. So he makes sure he’s miserable all the time. He doesn’t avoid any blows: a man of sorrows who turns his cheek. So the brother, who always pleads for “the Ottos to think bigger”, draws him into ever more violent swindles until the two – details are irrelevant – end up in Doro’s gang as debt collectors. The goal: ride a roller coaster at Disneyland California.

Of course, there is also a love story. With a bad conscience because of his luck, Buba has a crush on the tattoo artist Jule (Anita Vulesica), who disfigures his body and ultimately seduces him to a snack from the tree (or rather the hem) of knowledge. So the story is cellophane thin and apart from a few recycled gags it has – the twin brother of a narrow-gauge mafioso who is dragged along as an abscess on his stomach; the Albanian head-shaking-nodding-distortion – with the funny, but not flippantly told series as good as nothing to do.







In the best moments, an atmosphere sets in that is reminiscent of early Detlev Buck films, without ever reaching their dreamy subtlety. The film also tries Heinz-Strunk’s melancholy humor here and there, maybe that’s just thanks to the fabulous portrayal of the girls and his inescapable dog look. But time and time again, the narrative lands on the seat of cracking punch line (down to dialect jokes) or cheap lewdness (from horse masturbation to egg swing tattoos): a humor massacre.

Nevertheless, the whole thing is a lot of fun; the timing of the gags is right, the optics are lovingly scratched, and the permanent reference to fairy tales (“always only the original German fairy tales, not this softened Disney stuff”) works. The film will find its – probably rather young – audience. Things are going well for the Cologne-based Bildundtonfabrik (btf), which just a few days ago enriched Netflix with an enchanting production with Jan Bonny’s hilarious but at the same time harrowing Wirecard series “King of Stonks”. A little more of their real madness would have done the alleged in “Buba” good. But maybe it’s also about mental appropriation and will soon fall under the ban on representation.

Buba is available on Netflix starting today.