New titles join Netflix in the second week of March, so many viewers are expecting to see a wide variety of series and films that will be available within the online platform.

One of the novelties arrives with Who Killed Sara?, Mexican fiction that follows in the footsteps of Álex, a man who seeks revenge and to prove that he was framed for the death of his sister. Also, the character will aim to unmask the author of the murder.

For anime fans, the first installment of DOTA: dragon blood. The animated series is based on the fantasy game of the same name and focuses on a Dragon Knight who must defeat a powerful demon to achieve peace in his world.

Among the most outstanding films is On the same wave. The story of the film will reflect the union of a young couple in a summer camp. However, both will be forced to make a difficult decision that will change the future of their relationship.

Below, we reveal the complete list of all series, movies, anime and documentaries that will be available on Netflix from March 21 to 27, 2021 .

Series

Who Killed Sara? (season 1) – March 24, 2021

The Irregular (Season 1) – March 26, 2021.

Films

On the Same Wave – March 25, 2021

Bad Trip – March 26, 2021

The Camp of My Life – March 26, 2021.

Anime

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Season 1) – March 25, 2021.

Documentaries

Seaspiracy: Unsustainable Fishing – March 24, 2021

Magic for humans by Magopop (season 1) – March 24, 2021.