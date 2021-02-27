Like every month, Netflix renews its list of content, something that its users may not like, but it allows the arrival of new titles to the streaming service.
From Inception to The Seventh Prophecy, there are several series and films that leave the platform in February and March 2021. Dramas, comedies and children’s plots, this is the list of deleted content for Peru and Latin America.
Movies and series that will be eliminated at the end of February and during March 2021
February 28th
- The Godfather Trilogy
- The spell
- Inception
- Loving Vincent
- Friends with benefits
- House of Wax
- The seventh prophecy
- The ugly truth
- Waiting room to hell
- The unknown
- Knights have no memory
- Ghost rider
- The perfect women
- There is another American movie
- The pelican report
- 30 days to go to jail
- This is where I leave you
- San Andreas
- The witness.
March 3rd
March 4
- Devil
- State of play
- Johnny English: reborn
- Elite troop.
6th of March
7 of March
March 8
March 9
- Middle school: worst years of my life
- Untold and untrue
- The young offenders
- Thithi
- Zinzana.
March 10th
- The boss daugther
- Attitude test
- September, a silent cry.
March 12
March 13
March, 15th
- All saints
- Swiped
- Thank you for your service
- Sheep don’t miss the train
- Only you
- angry Birds
- Naledi: a baby elephant’s tale
- Deep undercover.
