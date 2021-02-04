Like every month, Netflix renews its list of content, something that its users may not like, but which allows the arrival of new titles to the streaming service.

From La la land to Grease, There are several series and movies that leave Netflix in February 2021. Drama, comedy and children’s plots, this is the list of content eliminated for Peru and Latin America.

Movies and series that will be eliminated during February 2021

Until February 1

99 Homes

La la land

Power Rangers brand movies (Only Mighty morphin, Beast, Ninja steel and Power Rangers from 2017 remain)

The cave

The green mile

The Enchanted Princess 2

All hallows’ eve

Anabelle hooper

The woman of my nightmares

Emo the musical

Mississippi grind

Footloose

Alcatraz leak

Good burger

Grease

Cold war

Heal

Valentine’s Day

Joe

Kundo: age of the rampant

The last party

Music and lyrics

Love story

Magic mike XXL

Gifted hands

Maroon

My travel buddy

The girl with the dragon tattoo

Mortifed nation

National parks adventure

Man of steel

No good deed

The nucleus

The Saint

The substitute

Soar into the sun

5 flights up

Sleight

Superman: returns

The sweetest thing

Until February 4

Until February 5

Until February 7

The 11th hour and Seven: the 7 deadly sins

Until February 8th

Fast and furious (all movies)

Until February 18

False identity Diabolik lovers

Until February 20

Until February 21

Until February 25

Without breasts, there are paradises