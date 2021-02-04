Like every month, Netflix renews its list of content, something that its users may not like, but which allows the arrival of new titles to the streaming service.
From La la land to Grease, There are several series and movies that leave Netflix in February 2021. Drama, comedy and children’s plots, this is the list of content eliminated for Peru and Latin America.
Movies and series that will be eliminated during February 2021
Until February 1
- 99 Homes
- La la land
- Power Rangers brand movies (Only Mighty morphin, Beast, Ninja steel and Power Rangers from 2017 remain)
- The cave
- The green mile
- The Enchanted Princess 2
- All hallows’ eve
- Anabelle hooper
- The woman of my nightmares
- Emo the musical
- Mississippi grind
- Footloose
- Alcatraz leak
- Good burger
- Grease
- Cold war
- Heal
- Valentine’s Day
- Joe
- Kundo: age of the rampant
- The last party
- Music and lyrics
- Love story
- Magic mike XXL
- Gifted hands
- Maroon
- My travel buddy
- The girl with the dragon tattoo
- Mortifed nation
- National parks adventure
- Man of steel
- No good deed
- The nucleus
- The Saint
- The substitute
- Soar into the sun
- 5 flights up
- Sleight
- Superman: returns
- The sweetest thing
Until February 4
Until February 5
Until February 7
- The 11th hour and Seven: the 7 deadly sins
Until February 8th
- Fast and furious (all movies)
Until February 18
- False identity Diabolik lovers
Until February 20
Until February 21
Until February 25
- Without breasts, there are paradises
