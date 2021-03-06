New titles join Netflix in the second week of March, so many viewers are expecting to see a wide variety of series and films that will be available within the online platform.

One of the novelties arrives with Love alarm 2, one of the most anticipated Korean dramas of the moment, as it will continue the romance between the main characters and their connection with the mobile application of love.

Below, we reveal the complete list of all the titles that will be available on Netflix from March 7 to 13, 2021 .

Series

Bombay Begums (Season 1) – March 8, 2021

Centella (season 3) – March 9, 2021

The Dealer (Season 1) – March 10, 2021

The one (season 1) – March 12, 2021

Paradise Police (Season 3) – March 12, 2021

Love alarm (season 2) – March 12, 2021.

Films

Miffo – March 10, 2021

Repmanad – March 10, 2021

Gossip – March 10, 2021

At djungelsaga – March 10, 2021

10000 timmar – March 10, 2021

One month in Thailand – March 10, 2021

Akelarre – March 11, 2021

The block island sound – March 11, 2021

Yes Day – March 12, 2021

Paper Lives – March 12, 2021.

Documentaries

The Houseboat – March 9, 2021

Wedding or Mortgage (Season 1) – March 10, 2021

Last chance u: basketball (season 1) – March 10, 2021.