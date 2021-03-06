New titles join Netflix in the second week of March, so many viewers are expecting to see a wide variety of series and films that will be available within the online platform.
One of the novelties arrives with Love alarm 2, one of the most anticipated Korean dramas of the moment, as it will continue the romance between the main characters and their connection with the mobile application of love.
Below, we reveal the complete list of all the titles that will be available on Netflix from March 7 to 13, 2021.
Series
- Bombay Begums (Season 1) – March 8, 2021
- Centella (season 3) – March 9, 2021
- The Dealer (Season 1) – March 10, 2021
- The one (season 1) – March 12, 2021
- Paradise Police (Season 3) – March 12, 2021
- Love alarm (season 2) – March 12, 2021.
Films
- Miffo – March 10, 2021
- Repmanad – March 10, 2021
- Gossip – March 10, 2021
- At djungelsaga – March 10, 2021
- 10000 timmar – March 10, 2021
- One month in Thailand – March 10, 2021
- Akelarre – March 11, 2021
- The block island sound – March 11, 2021
- Yes Day – March 12, 2021
- Paper Lives – March 12, 2021.
Documentaries
- The Houseboat – March 9, 2021
- Wedding or Mortgage (Season 1) – March 10, 2021
- Last chance u: basketball (season 1) – March 10, 2021.
