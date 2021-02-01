New titles join Netflix in the first week of February, so many viewers are waiting to see a variety of series and films that will be available within the online platform.

One of the novelties arrives with Spider-man, Marvel Studios film that revolves around the popular arachnid superhero, who must use his powerful abilities to end the evil in his city.

Likewise, the action film The karate kid (2010) is added to the streaming service’s catalog. This play starring Dre Parker (Jaden Smith) and Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) will follow in the footsteps of the remembered ’80s franchise.

For drama lovers, the second season of Hache, well-known Spanish program created by Verónica Fernández and whose plot will unfold a year after the events that occurred in the first installment.

In this sequel, the protagonist (Adriana Ugarte) She will start a new life and must convince Lucky Luciano that she is the ideal person to take on the heroin business in Barcelona. Can you do it?

Below we reveal the complete list of all series, films and documentaries that will be available on Netflix from February 1 to 7, 2021 .

Films

Spider-Man – 1/2/2021

The karate kid – 1/2/2021

Malcon and Marie – 2/5/2021

Big and Small Women – 2/5/2021

Series

Dance of the Fireflies – 2/3/2021

Hache (season 2) – 2/5/2021

Documentaries

Dislodge yourself, rise up – 2/5/2021

Children

Kid cosmic – 2/2/2021

Mighty express (season 2) – 2/2/2021