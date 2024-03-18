The streaming giant, Netflix continues to expand its catalog with a variety of proposals for all tastes. This week, March 18 to 24subscribers can expect an exciting wave of new releases, from movies to seasons of series that promise to capture the attention of a wide audience.

With the arrival of these new contents, the movie and series lovers They have the opportunity to organize their own marathon at home. The options are diverse, from exciting dramas to family comedies and exciting animated adventures.

This week's releases include a variety of genres, ensuring there's something for everyone. From emotional stories that touch the heart to exciting sci-fi and mystery plotsNetflix offers a range of options to satisfy the most demanding tastes of its audience.

The Casagrandes: The Movie – March 22

The Queen of Tears – March 23

Peter Rabbit: Rabbit on the Run – March 24

The 3 Body Problem – March 21

Homicide New York – March 20

Physical Ability 100 – March 19

Gabby's Dolls: New Season – March 25

Always Queens: Season 2 – March 19

Shirley – March 23

Turn back time – March 25

The walk March 7 – 23

Buying Beverly Hills – March 23

The mystery of the judge di – March 22

'Shirley.' Photo: Glen Wilson/Netflix.

