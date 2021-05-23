New titles join Netflix in the fourth week of May. The public waits with great expectation for the series and films that will be available on the online platform.

One of the novelties arrives with part B of season 5 of Lucifer. In this installment, the return of the protagonist will put the characters to reconsider their destiny on Earth.

Also, you can see more about the arrival of his twin brother, Miguel, who will not help much in the advancement of his relationship with Chloe. However, one of the most anticipated events is the arrival of God on Earth and the actions that he will take within the fiction.

Also, it will be released The ghost experiment, a film that takes place in a hospital where paranormal events occur, so two doctors will obsessively search for scientific evidence that proves the existence of ghosts.

Below we reveal the complete list of all series, movies, cartoons and documentaries that will be available on Netflix from May 23 to 31, 2021 .

Series

Master of none (season 3) – May 23, 2021

Ragnarok (Season 2) – May 27, 2021

EDEN – May 27, 2021

Blackspace – May 27, 2021

I am Rada: Serendipity – May 27, 2021

The Kominsky Method T3 – May 28, 2021

Lucifer (Season 5, Part B) – May 28, 2021

Films

The Phantom Experiment – May 26, 2021

Blue Miracle – May 26, 2021

Roberto Baggio, the divine ponytail – May 26, 2021

Documentaries

David Copeland: The Man Who Terrified London – May 26, 2021

How African Cuisine Transformed America – May 26, 2021