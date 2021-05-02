New titles join Netflix in the fourth week of April. Spectators await with great anticipation the series and films that will be available on the online platform.

One of the novelties arrives with the second part of selena, series that will follow the life and musical trajectory of the ‘Queen of tex-mex’.

Also, the program will premiere Jupiter’s legacy, whose story will be based on the original comic created by Mark Millar known for writing Kick Ass, Old Man Logan, Superman: Red Son, and Civil War.

For thriller fans, it will come And tomorrow the whole world, fiction that follows in the footsteps of Luisa, a 20-year-old who is studying law and wants things to change in Germany.

After joining an antifascist group, the protagonist finds herself involved in increasingly dangerous situations and witnessing different violent cases.

Below we reveal the complete list of all series, movies, cartoons and documentaries which will be available on Netflix from May 2 to May 8, 2021.

Series

Selena: The Series (Part 2) – May 4

Girl from Nowhere (season 2) – May 7

Jupiter’s legacy – May 7

Films

And tomorrow the whole world – May 6

Monster – May 7

The Odometer – May 7

Documentaries and specials

Sam’s Children: A Descent Into Hell – May 5

Children

Total Drama – May 1

Big Truck (Season 2) – May 4