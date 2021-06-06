New titles join Netflix in the second week of June. Spectators await with great anticipation the series and films that will be available on the online platform.

One of the novelties comes with the second season of lupine. The return of the show will focus on Assane’s revenge against Hubert Pelligrini, a situation that has destroyed her family’s ties.

However, given the effects it will have on his loved ones, the protagonist will look for a new plan, even if this means that it may put him at great risk.

For horror fans, it will come Happy death day, fiction that follows the footsteps of Tree Gelbman, a young university student who will experience her terrible death over and over again until she finds out who her murderer was.

In this fateful event, the student will have her friend Carter as company. However, things seem to get complicated for Tree, will he be able to get out of that problem and rebuild his life?

Below we reveal the complete list of all series, movies, cartoons and documentaries that will be available on Netflix from June 6 to 12, 2021 .

Series

June 9

11th of June

Trese (season 1)

Lupine (part 2).

Films

June 7th

Happy death day

A ghost story.

June 9

11th of June

The skater

Rainy day in New York

The dragon of wishes.

Documentaries

June 9

Fried, fresh and crispy (season 1).

June 10th