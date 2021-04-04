New titles join Netflix in the first week of April, so many viewers are expecting to see a wide variety of series and films that will be available within the online platform.

One of the novelties arrives with Matter of wedding or death, a reality-style show where renowned comedian Jamie Lee’s mission is to help couples cope with stressful moments before their weddings.

For anime fans, it will premiere on Netflix From yakuza to householder, cartoon also known as Gokushufudo in Japanese. The animated series tells the story of Tatsu ‘The Immortal’, a mafia man who, after a terrible accident, was badly injured. Due to this, he decided to separate from his yakuza friends and become a great devoted servant of Miku, his wife.

Below we reveal the complete list of all series, movies, anime and documentaries which will be available on Netflix from April 4 to April 10, 2021.

Series

Marriage or Death Matter – April 7

Films

Weather Zealot – April 4

The First Man on the Moon – April 8

Thunder Force – April 9

Documentaries and specials

Encrypted Prejudice – April 5

Dolly Parton: a MusiCares tribute – April 7

This Is A Heist: World’s Biggest Art Theft – April 7

Children

Family Reunion: Part 3 – April 5

Heroes of the Apocalypse: Happy Final Days! – 6 of April

Anime

From Yakuza to Housewife – April 8