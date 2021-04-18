New titles join Netflix in the third week of April, so many viewers are expecting to see a wide variety of series and films that will be available within the online platform.

One of the novelties arrives with the second season of Luis Miguel: the series. The fiction will bring Diego Boneta back in his role as the popular Mexican singer.

Also, the sequel will delve into the personal life of the artist and show more details of his musical career.

Among other productions is The last note, a film that follows in the footsteps of Henry Cole, a famous pianist who hopes to return to the stage, but is frustrated after suffering an unexpected anxiety attack.

Due to what happened, a young journalist will look for a way to convince the artist to be able to dazzle the public for the last time.

Below we reveal the complete list of all series, movies, anime and documentaries that will be available on Netflix from April 18 to 24, 2021 .

Series

Luis Miguel: the series (season 2) – April 18

Zero – April 21

Shadow and Bone – April 23

Films

See you – April 21

Tell me when you – April 23

The Last Note – April 23

Documentaries and specials

Life in Color with David Attenborough – April 22

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll – April 23

Children

Izzy and the Koalas (Season 2) – April 20