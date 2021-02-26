Prinz Harry defended the Netflix series “The Crown”. It is obvious that the consequences are fiction, said the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II the TV presenter James Corden (“Late Late Show”). However, the series is loosely based on the truth. “Of course it’s not very precise, but it gives a rough idea of ​​what this lifestyle is like, the pressures it is to put duty above family and anything else that can come of it,” Harry said. “I feel more comfortable with The Crown than with the stories that have been written about my family, my wife or myself.”

In Great Britain it had been criticized that the makers of the series, in which the marital problems of Harry’s parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana, among other things, play a major role, do not point out that it is fiction.

Harry defended the couple’s move to Meghan’s home. They did not run away, said the 36-year-old. “It was rather a step aside than a step back.” His life will always revolve around the service to the community, and Meghan has also decided to do so. The prince sharply criticized the media. It is a “really difficult environment” that destroys his sanity. “It’s toxic,” he said. He had to get his family out of the line of fire.

The Queen gave Archie a waffle iron

Harry also talked about getting to know Meghan. “Dating with me and probably with every member of the royal family is kind of the opposite,” he said. You meet at home and only go to the restaurant or the cinema when you are already a couple. This would have allowed them to spend a lot of time together without distractions. “It was great. It went from zero to 100 in two months. “

They usually spent the evenings making tea, bathing and reading to their son Archie, who will be two years old in May. Then the couple watch television, such as the quiz show “Jeopardy” or Netflix. The couple is currently expecting their second child.

Harry also revealed that the Queen is giving his son a waffle iron for Christmas. You asked what the little one would like for Christmas, told father Prince Harry (36) the late-night presenter James Corden. Then his wife Meghan said: “A waffle iron.” And the Queen sent a waffle iron. “He loves it,” Harry said while taking a city tour of Los Angeles in an open top double decker bus. Every morning his son asks after getting up: “Waffles?” Archie, who will be two in May, can already speak a few words and sings a lot to himself. His first word was “crocodile”.

The grandson reported that they had already telephoned the Queen and her husband Prince Philip several times by video. “We zoomed in a couple of times, you saw Archie walking around.” His grandfather didn’t end the call by pressing the off button, but instead shut the laptop, Harry said with a laugh.

The conversation with British TV host Corden was taped before Harry and his wife Meghan’s final break with the British royalty was announced. The interview took place during a city tour in an open double-decker bus through Los Angeles. On the night of March 8th (CET) a major interview of the couple with the American presenter Oprah Winfrey is to be broadcast.