The arrival of Seinfeld Netflix is ​​imminent and this has been made clear in the first official trailer of the acclaimed comedy for the platform , with a premise that professes: “We all have that friend. He knows four of them ”. Likewise, a specific release date was announced: October 1st. In addition, to the joy of the faithful fans, the streamer’s video library will have the 180 complete episodes that make up the nine seasons of the show.

The iconic sitcom hit the small screen on July 5, 1989 and became a hit. In fact, its rating on Rotten Tomatoes reflects its high level of performance, with an enviable 89% of specialized critics and 93% approval by the public.

Seinfeld is one of the most recognized and acclaimed sitcoms of the 90’s. Photo: NBC

In that sense, his transfer to Reed Hastings’ company has been in the works for years, since the agreement was closed in 2019. Although the specific amount of money that the streaming giant cost the streaming giant has not been revealed, international media point out that it is above the 150 million dollars a year that Hulu previously paid.

Likewise, specialized portals such as Collider believe that it is higher than the 500 million dollars that NBCUniversal paid for The Office and the 425 million that WarnerMedia paid for Friends.

What is Seinfeld about?

Seinfeld is an iconic American series starring and co-created by comedian Jerry Seinfeld as a fictional version of himself and set primarily in an apartment building on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in New York City.

The title focuses on the personal life of the comedian with his friends George Costanza (Jason Alexander); his old girlfriend, Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus); and his neighbor Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards).