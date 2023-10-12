













Netflix seeks to continue the good streak with the release date of Yu Yu Hakusho









Netflix Japan announced the live-action of a new series, this time it is based on a manga work by Yoshihiro Togashi that even received a complete anime adaptation. The shonen has the seal of certification of the authorship of the mangaka of Hunter x Hunter.

The story follows Yusuke Urameshi, a fourteen-year-old boy who saves a boy from what could have been a fatal accident. After this, staff from the spirit world decide to give him a new opportunity. This is based on the fact that he now returns and is a kind of spirit detector and will have the task of defeating the demons that stalk the world.

The live-action of Yuyu Hakusho It will arrive on December 14, 2023. And one day before its huge premiere, a special event will be held at the Battle Eve Festival World’s Fastest Screening.

Source: Pierrot

The main cast is made up of the following actors:

Takumi Kitamura (Yusuke Urameshi).

Kanata Hongô (Hiei).

Jun Shison (Kurama)Shûhei Uesugi (Kazuma Kuwabara).

Are you ready for a new shonen to shine in contemporary live-action installments?

We recommend you: How One Piece live action escaped cancellation

Where can I watch Yu Yu Hakusho?

All 112 chapters of the anime are available on the Crunchyroll platform. The installment also got two movies and eight OVAs.

The installment is based on the manga work by Yoshihiro Togashi, it was published from 1990 to 1994, and had 19 printed volumes that compiled its chapters.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 16 times, 20 visits today)