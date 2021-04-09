In no time, Spider-Man has become the future icon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Its success was so great that Sony Pictures decided to take advantage of the rights of several characters belonging to the Spider-Man fiction to create its own franchise.

This led to the making of Venom, Morbius and Kraven the Hunter, but the production company had a much more ambitious plan in hand. As revealed by Comic Book, Sony signed an agreement with Netflix for the latter to be the home of its future releases from 2022.

In this way, all Sony movies about Spider-Man will be in the Red Giant’s catalog after their theatrical release. However, the Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland will continue to belong to Disney +.

Sony

Through a statement released by Variety, the firm’s global film director, Scott stuber, stated that Sony Pictures was a great partner and they were delighted to expand their relationship through this “forward-thinking agreement.”

“This not only allows us to bring their impressive list of beloved movie franchises and their new intellectual properties to Netflix in the US, but also establishes a new source of new releases for Netflix movie lovers around the world.” he explained.

The agreement will also make Netflix the exclusive platform for the release of other films, such as the video game adaptation Uncharted and the sequels to Jumanji: The Next Level. Without a doubt, an added value so that the service remains as the streaming giant.