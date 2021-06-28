Netflix has us a new dose of fear. The official teaser for The Street of Terror was released in May and fans couldn’t contain their joy. Expectations around this new production remained high for two reasons: it revealed that there will be a complete trilogy; and confirmed that the films would toughen RL Stine’s books, suitable for minors, and make them R-rated titles.

Now, we have the official trailer for the first part, which will be set in 1994. The terrifying story tells that, in that year, a group of teenagers discover that the events that have terrorized their city for generations could be connected and that they they could be the next victims.

In the almost 2 minute long clip it is also mentioned the release date for this first installment: July 2 of this year . With this, it has been reported that the other two launches will take place on the 9th and 16th of the same month; that is, with only a week of waiting between one and the other.

The trio of adaptations features Leigh Janiak directing. Around this, IndiWire has shared a statement from the director about her experience in the project. “As a filmmaker making Fear Street, but also as a movie lover, I was excited about the idea of ​​paying homage to some of the great eras of horror movies.”

Regarding her reference for 1994, the director commented: “Scream is above all the others: it is the horror peak of the 90s and, I think, one of the most brilliant films ever made, period.”

The street of terror

On the other hand, it is known that Janiak has co-wrote the script, along with his partner Phil Graziadei. It has also emerged that Kyle Killen was the first screenwriter and Zak Olkewicz, from Bullet Train, was also part of the process.

In addition, according to the aforementioned media, the cast of the film is made up of Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Julia Rehwald, Fred Hechinger, Ashley Zukerman, Maya Hawke, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Jordana Spiro and Jordyn DiNatale.