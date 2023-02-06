Streaming services had a great golden age, although perhaps soon we will begin to see its eventual decline. Because, now that more competition is revealed, Netflix – one of the most important pioneers – began to take its precautions. In view of the use to which the platforms, is that it began to be rumored that the restriction clauses would raise the costs of the services. And by this time, Netflix’s new rules have already begun to circulate, however, the company partially retracted them.

The new rules about the sharing of accounts began to circulate on social networks. However, shortly after Netflix commented that it is not information that would apply to everyone, at least at this time.

Supposedly, the information was shared in error:

“Yesterday, for a short time, a help center article containing information that is only applicable to Chile, Costa Rica and Peru was published in other countries. We have since updated it.”

This could imply, as mentioned above, that it could be a kind of application of clauses in pilot format, to see how the population receives the new modality.

Source: Studio Bones

the new rules

Updating of standards issued for Chile, Costa Rica and Peru has the following considerations:

A single main location will be recognized to access the platform. In other words, it would only be possible to share an account with people who live with you and connect to the same Wi-Fi network.

In addition, so that the account is not blocked, users will have to use their session once a month at least.

Sharing accounts in the above format will be possible, as long as the extra fee of $2.99 ​​is paid monthly – this price will depend on the zones.

Nevertheless, this is not expanded to the whole world yet, It will be necessary to see how up in each place and if the users will decide to maintain their services.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PFqj2kfjT3w

We recommend: Netflix: Classic anime series to relive your youth

Netflix: the next anime releases — 2023

At the moment, Vinland Saga It has its second season on the air.

The fifth and final season of Aggretsuko It will be out on February 16, 2023.

Some without release date:

Castlevania: Nocturne

moon rise

Onmyoji

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh, second partUltraman: third season

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.