Netflix It is one of the most important streaming platforms today. Although nowadays it seems something quite common, at the time it was something innovative to see that different profiles could exist with just one account. But nevertheless, a new report seems to indicate that this will change substantially in the future.

According to The Washington Post, shared accounts will be substantially modified to prevent people from sharing different profiles, if they don’t live in the same place. While this is just a test at the moment, multiple users have been reported to have received the following message:

“If you do not live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to continue viewing.”

At the moment this has only been reduced to a warning, and a request for a code that reaches who pays the bill. It is important to mention that this change is not focused on restricting the use of shared accounts, rather it is dedicated to ensuring that these are used by the people who live in one place. At the moment it is unknown when this will be implemented in a general way.

Editor’s Note:

While it is true that platforms such as Spotify already use this technique, this greatly restricts the sharing of an account. Let’s just hope this isn’t a trend that HBO Max, Disney + and other platforms start rolling out.

Via: The Washington Post