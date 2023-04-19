Netflix has arrived early on in most countries as an on-demand internet television service. However, that was not how it was born 25 years ago. In the United States, before the era of streaming, Netflix delivered DVDs with the series and movies to your home by mail. Actually, although it seems anachronistic, it still does. It will not be for long. The leader in pay television by number of customers has announced that it will send its latest DVDs on September 29, to leave a good taste in the mouth before the service becomes unsustainable.

The novelty of renting full seasons of series and the flat rate caught on with its clients. The business now operated under the DVD.com brand and continued to offer an extensive catalog with express delivery for a monthly fee starting at $9.99 per month. “From the beginning, our partners loved the choice and control that direct-to-consumer entertainment offered, including the variety and quality of our titles and the ability to binge-watch entire series. The DVD paved the way for the streamingensuring that much of what we started will continue long into the future.” Netflix has explained when presenting the results for the first quarter of 2022.

The DVD service generated $145.7 million in revenue last year, equivalent to approximately 1.2 million subscribers, based on average prices paid by customers. at its peak, the service had 20 million subscribers.

Times are going in another direction and, in the case of Netflix, its plans include eliminating the 100 million households that, according to its estimates, use a shared password to avoid paying. Turning a blind eye to that practice has been a driver of its growth, providing a very affordable entry level. Now, however, he wants to close that door and in exchange offers a subscription service for more than one home with a surcharge. The offensive against this irregular use of the password in different homes has been launched in four countries (Spain, Portugal, Canada and New Zealand) in the first quarter and will be extended to several more, including the United States, in the second.

In general, the company has found itself in those countries with the same thing that happened in Latin America, where it began to apply that policy. An increase in short-term cancellations that is later recovered either through legal shared accounts or new subscribers.

Netflix achieved revenues of 8,162 million dollars (just over 7,400 million euros at the current exchange rate) in the first quarter of this year, 3.7% more than in the same period of the previous year. The figure represents a timid rebound from the 1.9% growth in the fourth quarter. For the current quarter, the group expects to invoice 8.2452 million, 3.4% more than a year ago.

The profit of the company, however, moves downward. Between January and March of this year, he earned 1,305 million dollars, compared to 1,597 million the previous year, a decrease of 18%. For the second quarter, it expects a profit of 1,283 million, 11% less than a year ago. Despite this, the company has stepped on the brakes on production and investments in content and drastically improved cash generation.

subscribers grow

What has disappointed has been the increase in subscribers. Netflix suffered in the first half of last year from its first two quarters of losing subscribers, before gaining 2.4 million in the third quarter and 7.7 million in the third. In the first quarter of this year, despite the war against the illegal use of passwords and the launch of a cheaper ad-supported service, it has only added 1.75 million more customers, to a total of 232.5 million.

Netflix is ​​tweaking its offer and is going to try to make the ad-supported subscription more attractive. He ensures that the accounts come out and that in the United States the combination of average income in the subscription with advertising (counting subscription plus ads) already exceeds traditional clients. “This month we will update the features of our ad-supported plan to include 1080p vs. 720p video quality and dual screens in all 12 ad-supported markets, starting today with Canada and Spain. We believe that these enhancements will make our offer even more attractive to a broader set of consumers and will further strengthen the engagement of current and new ad-supported plan subscribers.

The company is immersed in a process of trial and error with these new offerings: “With each launch, we learn more about the best way to introduce these changes and what matters most to subscribers,” he says. The company says it could have done a general launch by the end of the first quarter, but it has found opportunities for improvement in areas such as travel subscribers’ use of Netflix, account access control, and profile management and has preferred to introduce these modifications before extending the service.

“While this will shift some of the subscriber growth and revenue growth from the second quarter to the third quarter, we believe it will result in a better outcome for our subscribers and our business. In the long term, the shared payment will ensure a larger revenue base from which we can grow as we improve our service,” he adds.

