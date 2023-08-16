













Netflix runs a beta to test video game streaming









Netflix’s statements imply that the platform is looking to expand:

“testing new technologies, controlling the transmission of their proposals for new video games to improve the experience of members over time.”

His official statement is as follows:

“We are running a limited beta test for a small number of members in Canada and the UK. on select TVs starting today, and on PC and Mac via Netflix.com in supported browsers in the coming weeks.”

Source: Netflix & Sony

However, currently the beta only has two games: oxenfree and Molehew’s Mining Adventure.

oxenfreewhich was developed by Night School Studio (2022). It is a horror adventure video game that was initially released only for mobile devices.

The installment received positive reviews and allows the players to make decisions, all within the framework of a supernatural narrative vertebra.

Molehew’s Mining Adventurean arcade of gems. Its history, characteristics are not yet known and the gameplay has not been revealed either.

Netflix released a new app for iOS, so thanks to the limited beta, users will be able to watch the video games through their television.

In addition, the platform already details plans to broadcast to television screens, as well as for PC and Mac.

With what devices can the beta gaming of Netflix be played?

Games on TV will work on select devices from Netflix’s early partners, including: Amazon Fire TV Streaming Media Players, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TV, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku TVs and Devices, Samsung Smart TV, and Walmart ONN.

However, of course additional devices will be added on an ongoing basis.

