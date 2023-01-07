As part of its new releases, Netflix launched on January 6 “The crimes of the academy” (The pale blue eye), a new thriller starring Christian Bale. He is not alone in the plot, since the streaming presents the version of him from the famous writer Edgar Allan Poe.

But the Oscar winner for “The Fighter” is not alone. He is accompanied in the cast by Harry Mellingactor remembered for being part of the saga “Harry Potter”. The interpreter gives life to the famous gothic writer, who appears in a film long before his international fame.

Trailer for “The Academy Murders”

What is “The Academy Crimes” about?

The synopsis tells us: “West Point, 1830. A world-weary detective, Augustus Landor, is hired to discreetly investigate the murder of a cadet inside a military academy. In the midst of his inquiries, he realizes that the code of silence among the students is hindering his work, so he recruits one of the boys to help him solve the case. Interestingly, this young man is Edgar Allan Poe.

“The crimes of the academy” is the new film by Christian Bale. Photo: Netflix

What book is inspired by “The crimes of the academy”?

The film is based on the 2006 novel “The pale blue eye” by writer Louis Bayard. This is the first film adaptation of the book.