













Netflix reveals the return of its face-to-face Tudum and its upcoming surprises

Said transmission can be seen through the channel of Youtube of Netflix Latin America and it will last the non-negligible amount of 2 hours. Fans will be able to see exclusives of the upcoming releases of their series, movies and games.

The presentation of Tudum of Netflix It will take place on June 17 at 2:30 PM Central Mexico time and these are the confirmed personalities for said event.

Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave – Rescue Mission 2

Arnold Schwarzenegger-Fubar

Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt – Agent Stone

Chase Stokes–Outer Banks

Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, John Bradley – The 3-Body Problem

Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan and Joey Batey – The Witcher

Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley and Dallas Liu – Avatar: The Last Airbender

Christian Malheiros and Bruna Mascarenhas – Tune

Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder and Sofia Boutella – Rebel Moon

Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson and Taz Skylar – One Piece

André Lamoglia and Valentina Zenere – Elite

Nicola Coughlan–Bridgerton

India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Maisa – Back at 15

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison and Darren Barnet – Never have I

Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina – The Archies

Aria Mia Loberti and Louis Hofmann – The Light You Cannot See

What is Netflix Tudum?

In case it doesn’t ring a bell or you’re half lost, the Tudum is the sound that is heard when an original movie or series begins. Netflix. Now, this streaming service decided to put together a huge event to reveal its world premieres based on this sound.

Now, the question is that all kinds of celebrities who are usually in the contents of this streaming service participate. Those attending the Ibirapuera Park in Sao Paulo will be able to watch the conference on Netflix, however, they must buy their tickets before through the following link.

