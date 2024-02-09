













City Hunter announced its live-action adaptation and even reported its release date, which will be April 25, 2024. However, there are still no more details about the number of chapters, among other important details.

The live-action of City Hunter will adapt the manga by Tsukasa Hojo. The story began to be published in 1985 and ended in 1991; It is a classic thriller that has had different adaptations over time and around the world. This time we will see it in a new live-action format that promises to fill us with action and emotion.

The release date announcement was made at Netflix's 2024 showcase.

The manga managed to compile 31 compilation volumes and obtained an anime that was adapted from 1987 to 1988 and had 51 episodes.

The new live-action stars Ryohei Suzuki as Ryo Saeba. We will see Misato Morita as Kaoru Makimura, the heroine of the manga.

Source: Netflix

The direction is by Yuichi Sato while the script is by Tatsuhiro Mishima (Yuyu Hakusho); and the music will be provided by Yoshihide Otomo (Lupine Zero).

What is City Hunter about?

The official synopsis of City Hunter:

“Welcome to a time when the dark alleys of Tokyo's Shinjuku district are filled with criminals committing uncontrollable crimes. The citizens seek the help of City Hunter, a sure-shooting professional gunslinger who never misses his target with his Colt .357 magnum.”

Are you ready to start the gunfighter adventure in the middle of a retro Tokyo?

