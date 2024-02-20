













Netflix reveals production of new episodes of Pokémon Concierge









Despite only having four episodes of 10 minutes each, Pokémon Concierge captured the hearts of Pokéfans young and old. His beautiful animation style stop motion was one of the main reasons for this achievement. The team behind the work, Dwarf Studios, are masters of this technique, and they had already demonstrated it with their previous productions: Rilakkuma and Kaoru and Hidari.

Among the Japanese cast we have Rena Nonen (Suzu Uranus in In this corner of the world) as Haruto Fairouz Ai Kadotra (Jolyne Cujoh in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean) as Alisa, and, of course, Ikue Otani (Chopper in One Piece) like Pikachu.

For its part, he opening It was played by Mariya Takeuchi herself.. If you spend a lot of time on the internet, mostly on YouTube, you probably recognize that name as the voice behind the viral hit “Plastic Love.”

What is Pokémon Concierge about?

Pokémon Concierge is a miniseries that combines the best of cozy and the Pokémon. Set in a luxury resort where trainers send their battle companions so they can rest and relax, Haru, the new conciergewill make a radical change in his life thanks to all the beings he encounters in his new job, both humans and pocket monsters.

The charm of this new series is undeniable. After all, isn't it fantastic that in a time of excess caffeine and addiction to screens, Psyduck, the Pokémon that with its migraines represents our entire generation, is finally the protagonist of a series where the important thing is to know the value of relaxation?

