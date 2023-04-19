Netflix will begin rolling out shared payment in the United States and other countries in the second quarter of this year, the streaming giant announced Tuesday. In January, Netflix confirmed that it would be stricter on the matter of sharing accounts after conducting tests in Latin America.

The move began in earnest in early February, with Netflix implementing “shared payment” plans in Canada, New Zealand, Spain and Portugal. As part of these plans, the primary user of Netflix You have had the option to add two more people outside your household to the plan for an additional CAD$7.99 per month per person in Canada, NZD$7.99 in New Zealand, €3.99 in Portugal and €5.99 in Spain.

Until now, Netflix has said it is “satisfied with the results” but decided to delay the broader rollout to apply some lessons learned from early markets. “We are pleased with the results of our first quarter launches in Canada, New Zealand, Spain and Portugal, reinforcing our confidence that we have the right approach. As in Latin America, we see a cancellation reaction in every market when we announce the news, which affects short-term membership growth. But as borrowers start to activate their own accounts and existing members add “bonus member” accounts, we see an increase in acquisition and revenue. For example, in Canada, which we believe is a reliable predictor for the United States, our paid membership base is now larger than it was before the launch of shared payment. Revenue growth has accelerated and is now growing faster than in the United States,” he said. Netflix in your first quarter earnings letter.

The motivation of Netflix is to use this feature to earn more income, in a move widely praised by Wall Street. However, in January, the company warned that it would likely lead to some subscriber cancellations in the short term, with CEO Greg Peters noting that it would not be a “universally popular” move.

“The widespread use of account sharing (more than 100 million households) undermines our long-term ability to invest and improve Netflixas well as to build our business. Although our terms of use limit the use of Netflix to a household, we recognize this is a change for members who share their account more broadly,” said Netflix in your January earnings letter.

Executives have also said the shared payment option, as well as the new ad-supported tier, will help give subscribers more price points to choose from and could offset some cancellations. Many Wall Street analysts also see payshare and ad tier working together, and Macquarie analyst Tim Nollen says he believes payshare can help “jump start” the ad tier.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter