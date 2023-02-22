Currently the company Netflix has made decisions that may not be to everyone’s taste, including raising the price of the subscription, including a level with ads as well as the new rule to prevent users from sharing passwords. And regarding the latter, some users have already received a message that the implementation of the standard will begin.

This is what the message says:

Netflix is ​​for people who live in the same house. Everyone living in the provincial location will be able to watch Netflix when they are away from home or traveling. If this account is yours, we help you set up your primary location on the next screen.

It is worth mentioning that for a few days the very Netflix invited the user to enter their main location, this in order to detect the IP of the internet to which they connect, all in order to restrict those who do not live in that place. And as is already known, those who want to continue sharing the account must pay an extra amount.

For now, this functionality does not reach Mexico.

Via: Netflix

Editor’s note: Many have decided to get off the Netflix boat after said announcement, as some share the account with more people. So when the feature rolls out to everyone, it will be interesting to see how many unsubscribe.