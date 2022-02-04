2022 will be an important year for Netflix, and the streaming platform wants to be prepared for everything the competition can offer. That’s why they’ve decided to show us a trailer that previews all the original releases coming to the service this year, and there will definitely be all kinds of stuff for all kinds of audiences.

Next, we leave you the list with the most important movies that will arrive on Netflix in the remainder of the year:

– Texas Chainsaw Massacre – 18th of February

– The Adam Project – March 11th

– Choose or Die – April 15

–Senior Year – may 13th

– Day Shift – Date to be announced

– Enola Holmes 2 – Date to be announced

– The Gray Man – Date to be announced

– Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – Date to be announced

– Knives Out 2 – Date to be announced

– Matilda – Date to be announced

– Me Time – Date to be announced

– The Mothership – Date to be announced

– The School for Good and Evil – Date to be announced

– Slumberland – Date to be announced

– Spiderhead – Date to be announced

– They Cloned Tyrone – Date to be announced

So as you can see, Netflix It will be full of content this year, although there are still many productions with pending dates. In the meantime, remember that you can already take a look at the list of February releases so you don’t miss anything this month.

Publisher’s note: Netflix is ​​certainly getting its act together, as they are no longer the only king of streaming. Yes, they definitely lost a lot of major properties when all these other streaming platforms were created, but Netflix still has original content worth watching.

Via: Netflix