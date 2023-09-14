













Netflix reveals Drop 01, its anime event for September and this is what you should know









Drop 01 is Netflix’s virtual event in which the platform reveals its upcoming content and has released an independent trailer so we can see what it is about.

In Drop 01, everything from trailers to release dates of the platform’s series are shared. However, it seems that this time there will be even more.

Castlevania: Nocturne one of Netflix’s special animated productions, released a trailer along with the information that the series will have eight chapters.

Castlevania: Nocturne It would premiere on September 28, 2023.

Source: Netflix

However, Drop 01 will broadcast the first three chapters in media res of your event, I mean, between the spaces between one announcement and another. Thus, the introduction of Castlevania: Nocturne It will be launched in a surprise way from September 27.

What information is expected in Drop 01?

The series that will reveal information are the following:

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Sonic Prime Chapter 3

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix

Blue Eye Samurai

Pluto

Masters of the Universe: Revolution

At the moment, one of Netflix’s biggest hits is the live-action One Piece which, however, has not yet announced a second season, despite the fact that it remained in the most viewed on the platform for two weeks after its premiere on August 31, 2023.

