A night full of announcements for Netflix: in the last few hours, interesting information has leaked out on the streaming giant’s various social channels regarding the company’s future projects, from the best-known to the totally new ones.

We report below some of the most interesting announcements and trailers of the night, bringing you official YouTube videos and Twitter posts.

Magic the Gathering: The Animated Series

Announced way back in 2019, this interesting project seemed to have disappeared, but it has instead returned to show itself with a first official artwork posted by the guys at Netflix on the streaming service’s official Twitter profile.

The series is now in production with showrunner Terry Matalas in collaboration with Hasbro Entertainment and Wizards of the Coast.

A new Cyberpunk 2077 themed project

Also surprising is the presence of a new mysterious trailer that marks CD Projekt Red and Netflix Collaboration: after the great success of the animated series Cyberpunk Edgerunners, the futuristic action RPG from the creators of The Witcher will return in a new, original guise waiting to be discovered.

New official teaser for Devil May Cry

Staying in the videogame field, it also shows Devil May Cry animated seriesannounced in recent months: the series’ arrival on Netflix is ​​scheduled for spring 2025.

Lara Croft is back and better than ever

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croftthe animated series inspired by the Survivor trilogy of the adventures of the irresistible adventuress, confirms with this trailer its arrival on the catalog next October 10th.

A Look at Chopper from One Piece

With a new “behind the scenes” the actor who plays Lufy Inaki Godoy shows us, albeit turned from behind, the long-awaited character of Chopper, coming (as confirmed in recent months by Oda himself) in the second season of the live-action One Piece, coming in 2025. As announced yesterday, moreover, the interpreters of Nico Robin and Crocodile were officially presented.

Arcane 2 has “nothing to lose”

We end this roundup of new announcements by presenting The latest trailer for LoL Season 2: Arcanecalled “Nothing to Lose.” The new season of the beloved animated series will arrive this fall: a first part on November 9, a second on November 16, and the third and final on November 23.