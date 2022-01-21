The executives of Netflix have recently indulged in some interesting statements to respond to the latest moves by Microsoft, which with an unexpected twist, to say the least, it has acquired Activision Blizzard, including all its teams and all its IPs.

Going into more detail, Netflix claimed that the latest actions of Microsoft relating to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard are the umpteenth demonstration of how much subscription-based services are now important in the world of entertainment. The Redmond house has in fact staked everything on the Game Pass, which now can count on over 25 million subscribers and which will certainly continue to grow in the years to come. In particular, the COO and chief product officer of Netflix, Greg Peters, during the company’s latest earnings briefing said:

It was exciting to witness such an event and I think to some extent it is an endorsement of the fundamental thesis we have about subscription as a great model for connecting consumers around the world with games and gaming experiences. We at Netflix are interested in the gaming environment. We have access to licenses and IPs of particularly large and easily recognizable games by the public. And I really believe that some important news in this regard will arrive in the current year.

Netflix further stated that fans can look forward to several games in both the casual and core genres in 2022, all in order to create a line-up of videogame productions based on its most successful IPs, in order to attract new audiences and retain those who are already subscribers to the service.

Peters finally made it clear that Netflix will aim to create deep interactive experiences and not just licensed games. For the moment it is still too early to get a clear idea of ​​what Netflix aims to achieve, but we sincerely hope that this change of direction undertaken by the company will enrich our favorite media even more.