Netflix has found the solution to circumvent part of the censorship it is encountering when producing part of its series in Turkey. The company announced this Thursday that If Only, the fiction created by screenwriter Ece Yörenç (Fatmagül) whose production was paralyzed by Netflix last summer for not complying with the order of the Turkish Government to suppress the homosexuality of a character, will be adapted in Spain. The scriptwriter Irma Correa will do it with the title If i had known. The Turkish Executive demanded that change in the plot in 2020, considering it immoral. Despite this clash, the US platform has just opened a production headquarters in Turkey, as it did in Spain in 2019, and is preparing a dozen projects.

More information

If i had known, which will star Megan Montaner, will tell the story of Emma, ​​a woman who enters her thirties feeling that after ten years of marriage her life has lost its shine. The supernatural mixes with the drama and Emma is given the opportunity to return to her body from a decade ago but with her current mind. Correa will act as producer and scriptwriter and Yörenç as consultant. The Turkish scriptwriter has spoken about this change of country for her production this Thursday in the magazine Variety: “The Turkish Minister of Culture has the power to cancel a series according to the image that it can give of the country. Although this power had not been used before, it was applied to my series. We know it’s because of the gay character. They expected us to change the script, adapting it to the moral rules they demanded, but together with Netflix, we have decided not to accept making changes. Now I want to focus on this project. I want to forget about the past ”.

Yörenç has said that several countries were interested in adopting the project and that in the end they decided on Spain because, apart from it being the Netflix division that showed the most interest, Correa had already worked with the adaptation of another of his series, Fatmagül (in Spain it was called Sunrise), and the production company Boomerang. Correa has also commented on the adaptation and treatment of gay characters in the specialized magazine: “All I can say is that we will have diversity in every way, and a strong Turkish flavor …”.

A year ago Netflix also had to deal with a controversy in Turkey over the possible appearance of a gay character. It was with fiction Love 101. A rumor on social networks placed a script twist for a character who supposedly would reveal that he was homosexual. The uproar was considerable and Netflix had to step out to clarify that there was no such twist in the story.

Netflix has presented several Spanish projects this Thursday. The platform has announced two other new series, apart from If i had known. One is Baruca, an action fiction created by Victor Siera and Xosé Morais, with Alberto Ammann, and the other is Privacy, a drama created by Verónica Fernández and Laura Sarmiento.

