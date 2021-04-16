There is no doubt that the anime of Castlevania on Netflix has a good amount of followers. The same and it is because there is a need to see some of this IP from Konami.

The fourth season of Castlevania it feels close, especially since a new poster has already been launched in which it is possible to appreciate a little of the art that we will see in the anime.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that this ad has the text of ‘we are back’ and that on the poster it is possible to see the protagonists of Castlevania: Trevor, Alucard Y Syph. Also an interesting presentation of Dracula, who has been dead for a long time.

The downside of this post made by the account NX from Netflix is that there is no kind of announcement or hidden detail that can tell us when the fourth season of Castlevania.

We will have to wait calmly and be attentive to the announcements that the person in charge of the series publishes, because it is usually he who is in charge of raising the expectations of the audience.

What was the third season of Castlevania?

Remember that the third season of Castlevania took another direction after we saw in the second that Dracula now he was dead. Hence, the vampire hunters split in two.

Trevor Y Sypha they went on a trip and Alucard he felt something close to his father. Isaac now seeks to assemble an army of the undead to take revenge for the death of Dracula and wipe out humanity, while Hector is captured by Carmilla and his sisters, who want to make their own army using humanity.

Now we just have to be patient and see what can happen to Castlevania Well, there were many loose ends in season four and many fans want answers about the development of the story. You are excited?

