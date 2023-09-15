After the incredible success of the first season of the live action of ONE PIECE, Netflix officially announces the renewal of the series for season 2. The announcement takes place in collaboration with the author himself, Eiichiro Odawhich spreads a special message via the characteristic snail: let’s see it below!

As you can guess from the video, the second season of ONE PIECE will see the debut of one of the most beloved members of the crew Straw hat: Chopper! We can’t wait to find out how what is in all respects considered the mascot of the series will be transposed into live action. Below we can see another trailer with the opinions of the Italian press on the first season and the announcement of the second.

EIICHIRO ODA CONFIRMS: “The adventures of the live action Straw Hat Pirates continue!”

THE IMMEDIATE GLOBAL PHENOMENON HAS BEEN RENEWED AND IT WILL BE BACK ON NETFLIX!

September 15, 2023 — ONE PIECE, the cultural phenomenon welcomed throughout the world, will continue to sail the high seas of adventure in search of treasure!

The creator and illustrator of ONE PIECE, Eiichiro Oda, today confirmed the news in this special video via lumacofono.

The live action adaptation will return with new adventures from the vast universe of ONE PIECE. Episode counts and story details will be released at a later date.

Eiichiro Oda, the creator, illustrator and executive producer of ONE PIECE:

“To the Straw Hat Fleet: what do you think of the first season of the live action of ONE PIECE? I worked on it for a long time with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios. It seems to have been enjoyed by people all over the world, so the production team’s effort has paid off.

To all those who have been fans of ONE PIECE for years, and to those who are discovering it for the first time, thank you very much.

Two weeks after the launch, I received some good news… Netflix has decided to renew the series! The adventures of Iñaki and the Straw Hats will continue!

It will still take a while to prepare the scripts, so be patient.

In the future, I really believe that the Straw Hats will need a smart doctor… We’ll see!”

To date: ONE PIECE is the #1 title globally on Netflix with 37.8 million views achieved in less than two weeks after its debut. The series has reached the Top 10 in 93 countries and debuted as #1 in 46 . It was rated Certified Fresh with an Audience Score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes out of 10,000+ ratings, one of Netflix’s highest scores. A success on social media with more than 4 billion searches for #onepiecenetflix on Tik Tok alone, ONE PIECE continues to generate conversation and be a global trend across all social platforms. Talent numbers on Instagram have skyrocketed, reaching millions of followers in the last couple of months.



On ONE PIECE

Based on the best-selling manga series in Japanese history and written by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is an unparalleled legendary adventure set on the high seas. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has always been looking for a free life. Luffy abandons his village to embark on a dangerous journey in search of the legendary ONE PIECE treasure and become the pirate king! However, to find the priceless prize Luffy will have to hire the crew of his dreams, find a ship, search far and wide the vast blue sea, outrun the Marines and outwit fearsome rivals.

With Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero (Usop) and Taz Skylar (Sanji) they interpret the live action pirate adventure ONE PIECE, created in collaboration with Shueisha and produced from Tomorrow Studios and Netflix Matt Owens and Steven Maeda serve as writers, executive producers and showrunners. Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements also executive produce. Previously confirmed cast includes Vincent Regan, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, McKinley Belcher III, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, Chioma Umeala and Michael Dorman.

