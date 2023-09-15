The live-action voyage of the Straw Hats pirates heads towards the Grand Line. Netflix is bringing back his adaptation of One Piece for a second season. The company announced in collaboration with the creator of the series, Eiichiro Oda, in a video on Thursday. The announcement came through a video from Odein which the author of One Piecespeaking to the audience via a snail phone, informed everyone that the series would be returning.

After making the announcement, Ode hints that in season 2, the crew will need a great doctor, before drawing the series’ beloved reindeer/doctor, Tony Tony Chopper.

Unfortunately, this announcement did not include a release date, which is not a huge surprise considering the ongoing strikes in hollywood. However, we know that the scripts for season 2 of One Piece are already written (although Oda says some details still need to be finalized), which could mean that as soon as the Screen Actors Guild strike ends, the series can return to production. Even better, co-showrunner Marty Adelstein says the season could be released 12 to 15 months after the end of the SAG strike.

Via: Netflix Latam

