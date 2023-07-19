The basic subscription is now no longer available either for new users or as an option for existing subscribers who want to switch to another type of subscription. Who is already registered however, you may remain a subscriber to the Basic plan as long as you do not decide to cancel or modify your subscription.

Netflix decided to cancel the Basic subscription In the UK and USA . We are talking about the 10 dollars / 7 pounds / 7.99 euros per month plan, which is the cheapest one without ads and with a maximum resolution of 720p.

Will Netflix’s Base plan soon disappear in Italy too?

Netflix had previously introduced this change on an experimental basis in Canada. However, now that it has also been extended to the USA and UK it is likely that it is only a matter of time before the Basic subscription is phased out in other countries as well, including Italy.

In that case, the subscription plans would go from four to three, specifically:

Standard with advertising at 5.49 euros per month, with Full HD video quality

at 5.49 euros per month, with Full HD video quality Ad-free standard at 12.99 euros, with Full HD video quality and the possibility of downloading episodes and films to your devices

at 12.99 euros, with Full HD video quality and the possibility of downloading episodes and films to your devices Premium at 17.99 euros per month, with 4K and HDR video resolution and the ability to download episodes and movies to your devices

Netflix has not offered an official explanation for the elimination of the Basic subscription, but within a few hours it will publish the financial data for the last quarter and probably for the occasion the company will discuss and offer more details on this change.