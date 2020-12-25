Netflix has removed all Johnny Depp films from the American library, reports The geekbuzz…

It is noted that representatives of the resource have not yet commented on these actions. The removal of some films may be related to both content updates and accusations of domestic violence against the actor.

Formerly Warner Bros. asked Depp to leave the Fantastic Beasts franchise. This happened after the actor lost a legal dispute with the tabloid The Sun, which wrote that the actor beat his wife Amber Heard. The court ruled in favor of the publication.

Depp announced that he was respectful of this request. He also announced that he was going to appeal and prove the groundlessness of the charges against him.