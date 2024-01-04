













Netflix is ​​one of the most popular streaming platforms and although Crunchyroll specializes in anime, it seems that our platform is not willing to give in and is slowly making its way with the most popular anime series.

Let us remember that even has a distribution license for exclusive deliveries how is Yakuza, Househusband, My Happy Marriage, One Punch Man, Komi-san Can't Communicate, Pluto and even It has the most complete catalog – in LATAM – of Studio Ghibli films.

Slowly, Netflix positions itself with anime and in reference to the winter season, released a convenient trailer revealing its titles for this month:

Delicious in Dungeon: It premieres on January 4 and has already confirmed a delivery in deux cours format.

Maboroshi: It will arrive on January 15

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: will be available from January 31

Delicious in Dungeon It will be a sure success, Just look at the short trailers to know. On the other hand, The seven capital sins It is an established saga, so we can expect a great reception. Will you watch all the Netflix anime? It even seems that he leaves us no alternative.

Netflix: December 2023 Anime

Notably Netflix had a big delivery for December 2023 and it was Pokémon Concierge, a title that resonated from mere rumor. In addition, it is worth mentioning that it was an adorable finishing touch to last year's installments. It premiered on December 28.

On the other hand, on December 31, it was launched Urusei Yatsura, the first season. It was announced that it would add to its catalog Made in Abyss –the first and second seasons– and Nana.

That's right, Netflix plans to expand its catalog. Do you think it is a good idea? Are you team Netflix or Crunchyroll?

