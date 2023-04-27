Netflix releases trailer for season 6 of ‘Black Mirror’

Netflix has released a trailer for the sixth season of Black Mirror. The video appeared on the official YouTubestreaming service Netflix.

In the video, the heroes of the new stories were introduced. Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Kate Mara (Fantastic Four) and Josh Hartnett (The Wrath of Man) have joined the cast for the new season. The series also stars Salma Hayek, Zazie Beetz, Rory Culkin, Clara Rugor, Paapa Essiedu, Danny Ramirez, Auden Thornton and Anjana Vasan.

Black Mirror is a British sci-fi series about the impact of technology on people. Each series features different characters, and the plots are unrelated. They are united by black humor, a satirical tone and a theme – the shortcomings of a modern society that does not take into account the possible consequences of the use of technology. The first episode of the series aired on December 4, 2011.