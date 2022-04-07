After Netflix released “365 Days” in 2020, the erotic film was highly successful, but also received criticism for the plot it presented. Over the days, streaming confirmed that the tape would have a second and third part, which will continue to be inspired by the books of Blanka Lipińska.

To the taste of the followers of the story, Netflix has released the first trailer for “365 days: that day”, a film that lets us see what happened to Massimo and Laura after finally becoming a couple.

Trailer for “365 days: that day”

What will happen in “365 days, part 2″?

After leaving fans wanting to know more for almost two years, the release of the film has finally been announced. The film will take us through a bumpy road for Laura and Massimo, where complicated family ties and the arrival of a mysterious man who seeks to win the heart of the young woman will alter the life of this couple.

Release date of “365 days, part 2″

“365 Days: That Day” will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The release date was confirmed through a surprise announcement made by the streamer.

Who stars in “365 days, part 2″?