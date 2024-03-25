













Netflix releases new trailer for Gundam: Requiem and you will remember why war is so cruel | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









Netflix took advantage of AnimeJapan 2024 to present a new trailer for Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance. Something that the company highlights is that this series is a joint effort between Sunrise and SAFEHOUSE Inc.

Likewise, it is developed entirely with Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5. That's the basis of this series' three-dimensional computer-generated graphics. It's as if it were an advanced video game.

Unfortunately, Netflix did not reveal the release date of Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance. It is only known that it will be available in the fall of 2024.

We recommend: Bandai Namco wants to make Gundams a reality and has already found partners.

The production of this 3DCG anime is by Bandai Namco Filmworks, while the story is by Gavin Hignight, who is also co-executive producer.

The mechanical designs that appear in this series, which will comprise six episodes, are by Kimitoshi Yamane.

Fountain: Netflix.

Although Netflix does not mention it in its most recent update Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance Each of its episodes will last around 30 minutes.

So far the only confirmed cast member is Celia Massingham, who is the English voice of Iria Sorari.

More actors and actresses still need to be revealed for the characters in this miniseries. With what is missing for its premiere, more details may appear.

The plot of Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance It takes place in the final stages of the One Year War and centers on Sorari, who is a pilot for the Principality of Zeon under the division known as the Red Wolves.

Fountain: Netflix.

This division is tasked with defending the European front against efforts by the Earth Federation Forces to recapture the area. This is when a mysterious Gundam that stands out for its strength and power enters the scene.

Apart from Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 19 times, 19 visits today)