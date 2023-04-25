We are practically a week away from the end of April and although that excites us because there is little time left for it to come out Zelda: Tears of the KingdomYou also have to be aware of the world of streaming. And it is that Netflix has just revealed the premieres that will be for May, this ranges from interesting series to movies of all kinds.

– The house of love – May 2, 2023

– The tailor – May 2, 2023

–Jewish Matchmaking– May 3, 2023

– The sumo apprentice – May 4, 2023

– Queen Charlotte – May 4, 2023

– Hannah Gadsby: Something Special – May 9, 2023

– Queen Cleopatra – May 10, 2023

–Dance Brothers– May 10, 2023

– Ultraman – May 11, 2023

– The Black Knight – May 12, 2023

– Mother – May 12, 2023

–Queer Eye– May 12, 2023

– Anna Nicole Smith: You don’t know me – May 16, 2023

– Rhythm + Flow France – May 17, 2023

– Kisses, Kitty – May 18, 2023

– Sunset: the golden mile – May 19, 2023

– Wanda Sykes: I’m an entertainer – May 23, 2023

– Victim/Suspect – May 23, 2023

– The Ultimatum: Queer Love – May 24, 2023

– Fubar – May 25, 2023

– Blood and gold – May 26, 2023

Editor’s note: There will be a lot of variety for this month. The truth is, I just want them to continue putting the One Piece episodes with dubbing, something that at least will not happen in May, to keep waiting.