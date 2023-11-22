We are almost at the end of the month of November, which means that streaming platforms and services have new content in December, with the aim of ensuring that potential clients continue paying the monthly payment that corresponds to them according to the contracted plan. And now, the first brand to announce what they will offer this month is Netflix, which will give users eye-catching series and movies for the audience.

Here you can check what you can see:

Series:

– Sweet Home: Season 2 (12/1/2023)

– Back in Samdal-ri (12/2/2023)

– Heaven for two: Season 3 (12/12/2023)

– The Crown: Season 6 (Part 2) (12/14/2023)

– Cindy la Regia: The series (12/20/2023)

– The monster of old Seoul (12/22/2023)

– The babysitter (12/24/2023)

– Berlin (12/29/2023)

– Pokémon Concierge (12/28/2023)

Films:

– Fast and Furious (12/1/2023)

– Leave the world behind (12/8/2023)

– Family (12/15/2023)

– Chicks on the run: The origin of nuggets (12/15/2023)

– Teacher (12/20/2023)

– Rebel Moon (Part One): The Fire Girl (12/22/2023)

It is worth mentioning that there is a strong additional rumor surrounding the releases of the platform, including that more chapters of the anime will arrive. One Piece. The same ones that draw attention due to the fact that they have dubbing into Latin Spanish, since in the original language it is already available in places like Crunchyroll.

Editor’s note: The truth is that I would like that rumor that One Piece arrives with more episodes on December 31 to be true, since it is a franchise that would be cool to see with dubbing. However, Netflix often makes some decisions that may not be justified.