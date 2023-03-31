We are two days away from the end of April, and that means that some companies that offer streaming services are going to add content to their catalogs. The first one is Netflix which this time will have a bit of everything, this is talking about movies, series, anime, documentaries and even children’s programs.

Here is the list of everything that comes to Mexico in april 2023:

Documentaries:

– Relentless Hunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing 1april 2

– How to get rich April 18th

Children:

– Invading neighbors April 1st

–Trolls World Tour April 10th

– Cocomelon: Let’s sing! – Season 8 April 10th

– A Boss in Diapers: Back in the Cradle – Season 2 April 13th

–Oggy Oggy: Season 2 April 17th

–Barbie: It Takes Two April, the 21st

– Magnificent Ada, Scientist: Season 4 April 22

– Tibucan: Season 3 April 27

Anime

– VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 April 3

– InuYasha: Season 6 28th of April

Series

– The Firm April 4

– Anger 6 of April

– Shin, divorce attorney April 8

– A man from Florida April 13th

–Queenmaker April 14th

– The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 8 April 15

– Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Season 13 April 15

– Workin’ Moms: Season 7 April 26

– The love after Love April 26

–Sweet Tooth: Season 2 April 27

Films

– White elephant April 1st

– Scarface April 1st

– Ghost Rider: The Ghost Rider April 1st

– Out in the open April 1st

– One direction; that’s how we are April 1st

– The art of being an adult 5th of April

– Sucks april 7

– Escape of queens April 14th

– Power Rangers: Yesterday, Today and Forever April 19th

– Travel guide to love April, the 21st

– A Quiet Place: Part II April 30th

– Welcome to Eden: Season 2 (April)

Via: Netflix

Editor’s note: By far the Power Rangers special is going to be one of the most viewed on the platform, the only bad thing is that the full cast of that first series will not be present.