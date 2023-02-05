With COVID-19 in the background and northern Spain as the setting, this Netflix bet is one of the most viewed in Peru.

Netflix It has several premieres prepared for February. The streaming offer includes drama, action, comedy and more, but there is a horror movie that has just landed on the platform and is not only among the trends in its catalog, but also positioned itself as a particular case: it is became one of the most viewed in less than two days after its release. Its plot is set in the north of Spain, right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it promises to keep you on the edge of your seat.

It’s about “Infiest”, a feature film that, at 1 hour and 36 minutes long, will become your new weekend obsession. In the following lines we tell you more details.

What is “Infiesto” about?

“While the coronavirus completely alters their lives, two detectives search for those responsible for an abduction that would be part of a sinister pattern,” indicates the official Netflix synopsis.

“Infiesto”, set in the Asturian mountains in March 2020, brings us closer to a couple of intrepid detectives, who start an unexpected investigation around a girl who suddenly appeared after people presumed her dead a few months ago.

Not only will they have to deal with the growing cases of COVID-19 and an unpredictable pandemic that disrupts their lives, but soon the agents will realize that dark forces have entered into action and there is no way out but to face them. Can they get out unscathed?

