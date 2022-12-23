It’s been 26 years since “Matilda” with Mara Wilson hit theaters. Now, Netflix will premiere its own film version of the plot, in which we will see new versions of beloved characters, such as the director Tronchatoro and Miss Honey, who have generated great debate in networks because they are different from those of the film by 1996, directed by Danny Devito.

If you want to know why Netflix opted to reinvent the characters and the story of “Matilda”in the following lines we explain it to you and we leave you a guide on how to watch the tape.

“Matilda” 2022 – official trailer

When does “Matilda” premiere on Netflix Peru?

Separate your schedule! The “Matilda” musical will arrive on Netflix Peru and other countries in the region next Sunday, December 25.

What time does “Matilda” 2022 come out on Netflix?

Netflix usually adds new productions to its catalog at dawn, so if you live in Peru, you could find the film starting at 2:00 a.m. Below, we leave you more schedules, depending on your country.

Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador: 1.00 am

Ecuador and Colombia, Ecuador: 2.00 am

Bolivia and Venezuela: 3.00 am

Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and Brazil: 4.00 am

Spain: 6.00 am on December 27.

Official poster of “Matilda, the musical”. Photo: Netflix

What is “Matilda” about, the Netflix musical?

“Matilda” it’s not necessarily a remake of the 1996 film starring Mara Wilson. In fact, as Collider explains, this version of the red N is an adaptation of the play of the same name, whose origin is the book of the same name written by Roald Dahl.

In this way, the plot will place us in an English villa, where we will see a young Matilda plunge into the pages of magical books, as an escape from the mistreatment of her frivolous family.

However, her environment is not the only place where she will feel oppressed, as Apachúrralos Elementary School will do the same to clip the wings of the gifted student with psychic powers.

Netflix’s “Matilda” remake will hit the service in December of this year. Photo: Composition/Netflix

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical” – cast