For this 2022, Netflix decided to prepare a new version of “Matilda”, a story based on the novel of the same name by Roald Dahl. This is not the first time that the public has seen this plot on the screen, since, in 1996, Danny DeVito took her to the movies. On that occasion a young Mara Wilsonaccompanied by Embeth Davidtz, Pam Ferris and Rhea Perlman, starred in the film.

With the streaming presented to its users stories that were successful years ago, this time it has launched “Matilda, by Roald Dahl: the musical”, a film that does not come as a reboot, but rather as an adaptation of the play that took the Royal Shakespeare Company.

“Matilda, from Roald Dahl: The Musical”, official trailer

Who is the new Tronchatoro in “Matilda” 2022″?

Once again, the versatile Emma Thompson surprises his audience by giving life to a popular character among movie lovers: Agatha Tronchatoro. Known by all as the villain of “Matilda”, the actress will put her special touch to make a difference to the version of her that she presented in 1996 Pam Ferris.

What is “Matilda” about, the Netflix musical?

“Matilda” Not necessarily a remake of the 1996 film, this Netflix version is an adaptation of the play of the same name, whose origin is the book written by Roald Dahl.

Synopsis: The film tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and vivid imagination, dares to change her life with miraculous results.