Guillermo del Toro revived animation with “Pinocchio”, the winner of the Oscar for best animated film in 2023. This year it also premiered “The Cabinet of Curiosities” on streaming. Both proposals, although very different, certainly expose dark plots, but perhaps none of them disturbed viewers as much as that 2009 horror feature film that the director produced and that has now just arrived on the famous platform (in its version for Canada ).

Specifically, we talk about “Splice: deadly experiment”a film directed by Vincenzo Natali and which had the leading presence of adrien brody and Sarah polley. “I was traumatized for life”, “The most disturbing movie I’ve ever seen” and “I love the ‘Conjuring’ movies, ‘Paranormal’, but this is by far the most disturbing!” are some of the comments they have left on Twitter.

“Splice” premiered in 2009 under the direction of Vincenzo Natali. Photo: composition LR/Warner Bros.

What is “Splice” about?

Splice brings us closer to geneticists Clive and Elsa, who are specialized in creating hybrids of species. When they propose the use of human DNA, the bosses of their pharmaceutical company forbid it, forcing them to conduct experiments in secret. The result is Dren, a creature with amazing intelligence and physical attributes.

However, what they believed to be perfect and a miraculous scientific breakthrough that could lead them to world fame soon turned into a deadly nightmare, which pushes them into moments of true tension, terror, and the brink of endangering humanity. population.

Where to see “Splice: deadly experiment”?

Although “Splice” has really caused quite a stir upon its arrival on Netflix, the movie is available to stream in Canada. However, you can find it on Amazon Prime Video, you just have to make sure that it can be seen in your region.

