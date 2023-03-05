Almost 2 hours long, this Netflix movie exposes bloody scenes of action and danger in a story whose protagonist has only one objective: to be free.

After the success of “Huracán 5”, Netflix returns to rescue a film destroyed by critics to make it the new hit in its catalog of content. The film in question also portrays an action story, full of adrenaline and bloody scenes that did not have much luck when it was released in 2007, but now it is causing great fury with its recent arrival on streaming, because It has positioned itself in the first place of the top 10 of the most viewed on the platform in Peru.

It’s about “The Damned”, a film in which a man will be put to the test to achieve a single objective, which is also desired by other dangerous subjects. Next, we tell you more details.

Steve Austin stars in "The Damned", the new Netflix hit.

What is “The Damned” about?

This says the official synopsis of Netflix: “A convict on death row in a Central American prison learns that a media mogul bought him to star in his newest reality show.”

“The Damned” brings us closer to Conrad, a member of the Delta Force who has spent several years in prison. When he is sentenced to death, he finds out that a TV producer is looking for him to recruit him in a new program that he is preparing and that poses an attractive jackpot: freedom.

He is not the only participant, as he will be joining other inmates pursuing the same goal. Thus, the production becomes a bloody fight to avoid death and whoever manages to survive will be able to obtain the pass to be a free man. Will the protagonist be able to save himself?

Who’s who in Netflix’s “The Damned”?

Vinnie Jones as McStarley

Rick Hoffman as Goldman