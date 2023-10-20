Netflix, a record-breaking quarterly

A record quarterly result for Netflix, the streaming television giant. $8,546 million in revenue representing 7.8% more than the same period last year. Profit also rose. By 20% to 1,677 million dollars. 8.76 million new subscribers in the third quarter of the year also contributed to this excellent result.

An increase, unexpected by all analysts, but which brought to mind the golden times of the lockdown. Stop sharing and lower prices with advertising insertions are the two wildcards that have sparked the interest of new customers. The packages on offer have been increased in France, the United States and the UK. According to Netflix, in the countries where sharing was “stopped”, cancellations were quite low. On the contrary, in the markets (around 12) where the subscription with Adv was launched, 30% of new subscribers chose it.

“Both policies will continue to be a source of growth in the coming quarters.one of the two CEOs, Ted Sarandos, confirmed adding that he expects an increase in subscribers in the short term. In the official press release, Netflix said that more than 100 million homes share the service.

Netflix, get and recover subscribers with incredible offers

“We need to attract new subscribers the same way we attract new ones and that is with an incredible content offer to get them so excited that they simply have to subscribe” Sarandos said. Netflix has decided to raise the prices of some packages, starting with the United States, United Kingdom and France, but keeping the entry price lower (with Adv).

In the United States, the plan with Adv is $6.99 per month and the standard plan $15.49 remained the same but the basic plan increased by $2 to 11.99, and the premium plan by $3 to 22, 99. In the UK and France, the advertising and standard plans also do not increase (4.99 and 10.99 pounds in the UK and 5.99 and 13.49 euros in France), but the basic plan increases (to 7, respectively 99 pounds and 10.99 euros) and the prize (at 17.99 pounds and 19.99 euros).

Investors were not only encouraged by the huge subscriber growth in the third quarter and the strong outlook for the fourth, but also by Netflix’s price increase.” “Investors are not only encouraged by the huge subscriber growth in the third quarter and the excellent prospects for the fourth, but also by the increase in prices of Netflix”, he adds. And at the opening on Thursday the shares jumped by 16.99% to 405. As a result, Netflix increased its value of 30 billion dollars.

Subscribe to the newsletter

